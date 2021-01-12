Advertisement

Oppo Enco X True Wireless Earbuds to launch in India on 18th January

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 12, 2021 1:07 pm

Oppo has informed that it will be launching the Enco X True Wireless Earbuds on 18th of January along with the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphone.
Oppo is all set to launch the OPPO Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones along with the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G in India on 18th January 2021. The OPPO Enco X will combine a custom acoustic design and advanced software to provide a breakthrough listening experience with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling.

 

Using a dual microphone design, the earphones will provide active noise cancelling with multiple modes allowing the users to customize and choose the strength of noise reduction through the four different settings: Max Noise Cancellation, Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and Noise Cancellation Off. 

 

Read More: Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in India on January 18

These settings allow users to block out the world whether indoors or outdoors and focus on what they are listening to. Powered by flagship specifications and premium hardware, the OPPO Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones will be equipped with OPPO’s DBEE 3.0 Sound System and LHDC™ (low latency and high-definition audio codec) wireless transmission. This technology enables users to have distinct and detailed levels of sound in any given scenario. 

 

The dual-driver is paired with parallel dual speakers supported by LHDC low-latency wireless transmission. LHDC is a coding technology that wirelessly transmits high-resolution audio, which produces a stronger audio density and gives a well-rounded audio with natural depth. 

 

The earbuds are co-created by OPPO and leading Danish HiFi brand, Dynaudio. 

