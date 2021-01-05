Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in India on January 18

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes with a rear quad-camera setup, 32-megapixel selfie camera, Android 11, in-display fingerprint sensor and more.

Oppo has today has announced that Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will be launched in the Indian market on January 18. The phone will be available on Flipkart as the e-commerce platform has set up a dedicated page for the upcoming 5G smartphone with Notify Me option.

The launch date has been revealed by Oppo on its Twitter handle as well as Flipkart listing. The launch event will be held on January 18th at 12:30 PM.

The tweet reads "Ready to experience the next best thing of the 5G world? Get your hands on the fabulous and truly limitless #OPPOReno5Pro with 5G connectivity, futuristic videography capabilities and other infinite features. #LiveTheInfinite".

To recall, Oppo announced the Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphones in China last month. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes with a rear quad-camera setup, 32-megapixel selfie camera, Android 11, in-display fingerprint sensor and more.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro features a 6.55-inch curved OLED panel with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset along with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 and is backed up by a 4350mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge fast charging.

In terms of optics, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree FoV and 2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

In terms of connectivity, there is 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC and USB Type-C port.