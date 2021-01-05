Advertisement

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in India on January 18

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 05, 2021 11:49 am

Latest News

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes with a rear quad-camera setup, 32-megapixel selfie camera, Android 11, in-display fingerprint sensor and more.
Advertisement

Oppo has today has announced that Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will be launched in the Indian market on January 18. The phone will be available on Flipkart as the e-commerce platform has set up a dedicated page for the upcoming 5G smartphone with Notify Me option.

 

The launch date has been revealed by Oppo on its Twitter handle as well as Flipkart listing. The launch event will be held on January 18th at 12:30 PM.

Advertisement

 

The tweet reads "Ready to experience the next best thing of the 5G world? Get your hands on the fabulous and truly limitless #OPPOReno5Pro with 5G connectivity, futuristic videography capabilities and other infinite features. #LiveTheInfinite".

 

To recall, Oppo announced the Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphones in China last month. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes with a rear quad-camera setup, 32-megapixel selfie camera, Android 11, in-display fingerprint sensor and more.

 

Oppo Reno 5 Pro specifications

 

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro features a 6.55-inch curved OLED panel with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset along with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

 

Oppo Reno 5 Pro sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 and is backed up by a 4350mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge fast charging.

 

In terms of optics, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree FoV and 2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

 

In terms of connectivity, there is 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC and USB Type-C port.

Oppo Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro announced with 64MP quad rear cameras, Android 11

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ announced with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 50MP camera

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G appears on BIS website, launch imminent

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 9 Pro will reportedly feature 45W fast wireless charging

Redmi Note 9T to be announced on January 8

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies