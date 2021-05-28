Advertisement

Oppo Enco Free 2 true wireless earbuds launched with up to 30 hour battery life

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 28, 2021 12:28 pm

Latest News

Oppo Enco Free true wireless earphones feature a 10mm dynamic driver and a triple-core noise reduction chip that enables maximum noise reduction of 42dB.
Advertisement

Along with the launch of Oppo Reno 6 series of smartphones, the company has also announced its true wireless earbuds - Oppo Enco Free 2. The wireless earbuds are priced at 599 Yuan (Rs 7,000 approx.) and it comes in Galaxy White and Extreme Night Black colour options.

 

Oppo Enco Free true wireless earphones feature a 10mm dynamic driver and a triple-core noise reduction chip that enables maximum noise reduction of 42dB. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with AAC codec to connect to Android and iOS devices.

Advertisement

Oppo Enco Free 2


As for the battery, the latest earbuds come with a 41mAh battery that offers up to 6.5 hours playback with ANC off and 4 hours with ANC ON. The case has a 480mAh which offers up to 30 hours total battery life without ANC and 20 hours with ANC.

 

The earbuds are tuned in by a Danish audio company, Dynaudio. They have a low-latency gaming mode that can achieve 94ms latency. It also features triple microphones for AI call noise reduction. There is a transparent mode for when users to listen to the ambient sounds in one click without taking off the headphones. The earbuds also act as a remote shutter for the paired smartphone.


It has touch controls for volume and music control. It has wearing detection sensor that automatically pauses the audio when the headset is removed and it automatically connects with the phone when you open the case. The earbuds are also IP54 certified water and dust resistant.

 

Oppo Enco W11 True wireless headphones launched in India

Oppo Enco W31 and Oppo Enco M31 receive limited period price cut in India

Oppo Enco X truly wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 9990

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo Watch 2 to be announced later this year, key specs tipped

U&i launches Flame Portable Bluetooth Party speaker for Rs 1,499

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies