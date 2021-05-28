Oppo Enco Free 2 true wireless earbuds launched with up to 30 hour battery life

Oppo Enco Free true wireless earphones feature a 10mm dynamic driver and a triple-core noise reduction chip that enables maximum noise reduction of 42dB.

Advertisement

Along with the launch of Oppo Reno 6 series of smartphones, the company has also announced its true wireless earbuds - Oppo Enco Free 2. The wireless earbuds are priced at 599 Yuan (Rs 7,000 approx.) and it comes in Galaxy White and Extreme Night Black colour options.

Oppo Enco Free true wireless earphones feature a 10mm dynamic driver and a triple-core noise reduction chip that enables maximum noise reduction of 42dB. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with AAC codec to connect to Android and iOS devices.

Advertisement



As for the battery, the latest earbuds come with a 41mAh battery that offers up to 6.5 hours playback with ANC off and 4 hours with ANC ON. The case has a 480mAh which offers up to 30 hours total battery life without ANC and 20 hours with ANC.

The earbuds are tuned in by a Danish audio company, Dynaudio. They have a low-latency gaming mode that can achieve 94ms latency. It also features triple microphones for AI call noise reduction. There is a transparent mode for when users to listen to the ambient sounds in one click without taking off the headphones. The earbuds also act as a remote shutter for the paired smartphone.



It has touch controls for volume and music control. It has wearing detection sensor that automatically pauses the audio when the headset is removed and it automatically connects with the phone when you open the case. The earbuds are also IP54 certified water and dust resistant.