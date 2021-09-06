Oppo Enco Buds launching in India on September 8

Oppo is set to launch its new, truly wireless Enco Buds in India on September 8. Pricing and other details of the OPPO Enco Buds will be revealed on September 8, 2021.

These new entry-level buds are said to offer an incredible battery experience and, crystal-clear, concert-like audio. The company says that these built for consumers who want to upgrade to truly wireless earbuds for the first time.

Oppo Enco Buds Specs

They pack a powerful battery in the charging case that supports up to 24-hours of music play time. On a single charge, the Enco Buds offer consumers up to 6 hours of music listening.

Additionally, the Enco Buds boast a smart algorithm that enables Intelligent Call Noise Reduction to isolate your voice from background noise for disturbance-free phone calls.

They come with an 8mm dynamic driver that has a sensitivity of 100.6 dB and a frequency response range of 20Hz-20KHz. The earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Each earbud packs a 40mAh battery. The charging case has a 400mAh cell. The earbuds have a charging time of two hours. It takes two and half hours for both earbuds and charging case to charge through the USB Type-C port. Both AAC and SBC codecs are supported.

In Thailand, the these Enco Buds are priced at THB 999 which is approx. Rs 2,250. In India also, the TWS are likely to be priced around Rs 2500. In global markets, the Enco Buds are available in blue and white colours.

A leak suggests that the brand could soon be entering the tablet space in recent news related to Oppo. The upcoming Oppo tablet will feature narrow bezels around the display. In terms of looks, it seems similar to the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6. There should be a punch-hole cutout on the front housing the front camera. In terms of software, it will be running a modified version of ColorOS, called ColorOS for Pad.