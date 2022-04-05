Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro specs tipped ahead of launch in India

Oppo F21 Pro series is launching in India on April 12. Alongside the company will also be launching Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro true wireless earbuds as well. Now ahead of the launch, the specifications and colour variants of the TWS have been leaked online.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Leaked Specs

As per tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter, Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro will come with a 43mAh battery. The case will feature a 440mAh battery unit. The earbuds will be full charged in 1.5 hours and the case comes with Type-C charging port and a full charge will take 2 hours.

Further the leak tells us that the upcoming TWS will offer 20 hours of total playback with ANC on and 7hrs/28hrs with ANC off. They will come with Enco Live Bass tuning and IP54 rating.

In addition, the Oppo’s upcoming earbuds will be equipped with 12mm dynamin driver. They are tipped to come in Grey and White colour variants. For the price, the tipster says that they will be priced aroud Rs 3,499 – Rs 3,999 in India.

Meanwhile, Oppo F21 Pro 4G, F21 Pro 5G specifications and price leaked recently. The 4G variant have a market operating price (MOP) of Rs 22,000. The 5G variant device will come with a MOP of Rs 26,000. Moreover, both the variants are said to come in a sole storage variant of 8GB and 128GB.

Oppo F21 Pro will come in Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange colour options. The 5G variant will come in Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum colours.

Further, both the phones will feature a 6.43-inch full-HD AMOLED display. The 4G variant will have a refresh rate of 90Hz. The 5G variant is said to offer a 60Hz refresh rate. The F21 Pro 4G will come with a Snapdragon 680 processor, whereas the 5G variant will have a Snapdragon 695 SoC.