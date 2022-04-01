Oppo F21 Pro 4G, F21 Pro 5G specifications and price leaked ahead of April 12 launch

The Oppo F21 Pro series will be launching in India on April 12. The new series will include Oppo F21 Pro 4G and Oppo F21 Pro 5G smartphones. Now ahead of the launch, the price and colour variants of 4G and 5G variants have been leaked online.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed the price of the upcoming smartphones. As per the leak, the 4G variant have a market operating price (MOP) of Rs 22,000. The 5G variant device will come with a MOP of Rs 26,000. Moreover, both the variants are said to come in a sole storage variant of 8GB and 128GB.

Separately, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has leaked the colour variants of both the upcoming Oppo phones. As per him, Oppo F21 Pro will come in Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange colour options. The 5G variant will come in Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum colours.

Further, he also revealed that both the phones will feature a 6.43-inch full-HD AMOLED display. The 4G variant will have a refresh rate of 90Hz. The 5G variant is said to offer a 60Hz refresh rate.

In addition, the F21 Pro 4G will come with a Snapdragon 680 processor, whereas the 5G variant will have a Snapdragon 695 SoC. Further, the 5G variant will run Android 11-based ColorOS 12 out of the box. The 4G variant is said to run on Android 11-based ColorOS 12.

As per a recent leak, the F21 Pro 4G Indian variant will a rebrand of Oppo Reno 7 4G which was launched recently in Indonesia.

Oppo F21 Pro 4G Specs

The phone will feature a 6.43-inch full HD+ display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz screen refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Further, it will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core chipset with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB storage. The storage will be expandable via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone will have a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64MP primary lens, a 2MP micro sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calls, the device will have a 32-megapixel shooter.

Additionally, the handset will run ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. Besides, there will be a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. Lastly, the handset is said to measure 159.9 × 73.2 × 7.55 and weigh 175grams.