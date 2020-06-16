Oppo China President confirms plans to make its own chipset

Oppo will work with Qualcomm, MediaTek and Samsung to work on its own chipset.

Oppo China President, Liu Bo, has reportedly confirmed that the brand is planning to make its own line of smartphone processors. Bo says that making its own SoC is a crucial driving force for the company’s future growth.

As per a report by Caixin, Bo said, “We have to tackle the chip technology and make the technology the crucial driving force for our future growth.” The brand has also reportedly confirmed that it will start working with key chipset suppliers in order to develop its own range of processors. The report highlights that the company will work with Qualcomm, MediaTek and Samsung to work on its own chipset.

Previously, it was reported that the company was planning to rope people from different chip makers. Oppo has hired several top employees from its key chip supplier MediaTek and it has also hired many engineers from UNISOC. The report highlights that Oppo has also hired Jeffery Ju, MediaTek’s former co-chief operating officer. The report says that another executive with experience in MediaTek’s 5G chipset development will also join Oppo in a month or two.

The move is meant to reduce the company's reliance on US suppliers. However, it would be interesting to see whether the company will be successful in building its own lineup of chipset for its smartphones.



