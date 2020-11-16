Advertisement

Oppo AR Glasses Teased for November 17 Launch

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : November 16, 2020 6:30 pm

Latest News

Oppo has teased the launch of its AR glasses with a poster on Weibo which should be revealed tomorrow, that is November 17.
Advertisement

Oppo is ready to reveal its AR Glasses at its INNO Day 2020 conference it is holding on 17th of November. Oppo will showcase not only its AR Glasses but some more of its future projects. 

 

The AR Glasses will be revealed in Shenzen, China. Oppo has already released a poster for the same which gives us a glimpse of an array of sensors. These glasses will be launched as a prototype and should be available for purchase at a later date. 

 

Oppo has been one of the leading companies when it comes to innovation. The company's INNO Day event is similar to those held by Google, Samsung, Apple, etc in which the companies showcase their upcoming tech and products. 

 

Advertisement

Read More: Oppo 125W fast charging launching next year

 

The Oppo AR Glasses have a metal frame all around with additional curtain at the edges of the glass for less distraction. The AR functionality will help you place various objects and experience other AR tech through the glasses in real-time and should offer a fun experience. 

 

The Oppo AR Camera is expected to have 2 cameras on the front and should also offer spatial audio recording feature through multiple mics, voice interactions, 3D Surround Sound and much more. 

 

Along with the AR Glasses, Oppo is expected to announce its much ambitious smartphone with a rollable display and should join the list of uniquely designed smartphones that are already available from companies such as Xiaomi, Samsung, LG & Motorola. 

Oppo K7x launched with 5G connectivity and MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor

Timex launches its first fashion fitness band in India for Rs 4,495

Vivo smartphone to be powered by Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC

Oppo 125 W fast charging launching next year

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

iPad Mini 6 Specifications Leaked, should come with Apple Pencil 2 support

Nokia Streaming Box 8000 4K Android TV 10 set-top box launched

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus
Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies