Advertisement

Oppo 125 W fast charging launching next year

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 13, 2020 1:20 pm

Latest News

Oppo's 125W Flash Charge technology is a significant upgrade over the 65W charging
Advertisement

Oppo is expected to launch its 125W fast charging technology early next year. The company had first unveiled the fast charging technology in July but didn't mention anything about availability.

 

Digital Chat Station said to Weibo that Oppo 125W fast charging technology will be out sometime in the first quarter of 2021. So we can expect something between January - March 2021. As of now, the details about the smartphone which will come with 125 W charging technology has been not shared.

Advertisement

 

Earlier Realme and iQOO have also shared plans of launching 125 W fast-charging solutions.   iQOO while revealing its 125W fast charging technology had claimed that it could charge a 4000mAh battery from 0 per cent to 50 per cent in just 5 minutes and it can charge the 4000mAh battery from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in just 15 minutes. The smart charging solution also comes with intelligent temperature control that reduces heat generation, claims the company.

 

Oppo's 125W Flash Charge technology is a significant upgrade over the 65W charging, cutting the charging time for a 4000mAh battery by almost half. Oppo says one can charge a 4,000mAh phone battery in 20 minutes and up to 41 percent in 5 minutes.

 

The 125W Flash Charge needs a bi-cell design for "optimum charging efficiency", along with the battery's discharge rating of 6C that is twice the earlier standard of 3C. The 125W Flash Charge technology is supported on the USB-C to USB-C charging cable, which is unlike the USB-A to USB-C cable used for the current 65W fast charging method. 

 

 

 

 

Oppo launches a new variant for Oppo A15 with 2GB RAM

Oppo K7x launched with 5G connectivity and MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor

Oppo Enco W11 Review: Can it make an impact?

Oppo K7x spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch on November 4

Oppo to launch first Snapdragon 870 powered smartphone?

Oppo K7x to be announced on November 4, to sport quad cameras

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo smartphone to be powered by Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC

Nokia 6300 4G, Nokia 8000 4G running on KaiOS launched

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus
Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression
Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21

Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21
Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies