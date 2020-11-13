Oppo 125 W fast charging launching next year

Oppo's 125W Flash Charge technology is a significant upgrade over the 65W charging

Advertisement

Oppo is expected to launch its 125W fast charging technology early next year. The company had first unveiled the fast charging technology in July but didn't mention anything about availability.

Digital Chat Station said to Weibo that Oppo 125W fast charging technology will be out sometime in the first quarter of 2021. So we can expect something between January - March 2021. As of now, the details about the smartphone which will come with 125 W charging technology has been not shared.

Advertisement

Earlier Realme and iQOO have also shared plans of launching 125 W fast-charging solutions. iQOO while revealing its 125W fast charging technology had claimed that it could charge a 4000mAh battery from 0 per cent to 50 per cent in just 5 minutes and it can charge the 4000mAh battery from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in just 15 minutes. The smart charging solution also comes with intelligent temperature control that reduces heat generation, claims the company.

Oppo's 125W Flash Charge technology is a significant upgrade over the 65W charging, cutting the charging time for a 4000mAh battery by almost half. Oppo says one can charge a 4,000mAh phone battery in 20 minutes and up to 41 percent in 5 minutes.

The 125W Flash Charge needs a bi-cell design for "optimum charging efficiency", along with the battery's discharge rating of 6C that is twice the earlier standard of 3C. The 125W Flash Charge technology is supported on the USB-C to USB-C charging cable, which is unlike the USB-A to USB-C cable used for the current 65W fast charging method.