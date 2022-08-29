Oppo A77 128GB variant launched in India

Oppo has launched a new variant of its Oppo A77 4G smartphone in India, which now comes with a higher storage capacity of 128GB. When the phone launched earlier this month, it came with only 64GB of storage. The device comes with features such as 50MP dual cameras, a 5000mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio processor and more.

For Rs 16,499, the 4GB + 128GB variant of the Oppo A77 can be purchased across online and mainline retail outlets. The 4GB + 64GB variant costs Rs 15,499 and is available via the same channels. Customers who purchase the product in August will get a 10% cashback up to Rs 1500 and a No Cost EMI, up to 3 months, applicable on all leading bank cards.

Oppo A77 Specifications

The Oppo A77 sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. It will boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 custom skin.

The OPPO A77 packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and ultra-linear dual stereo speakers. For optics, the phone sports a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary sensor with night features. It has an 8MP AI portrait lens on the front.

The device has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options on the device include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In related news to Oppo, the company launched the Enco Buds 2 in India a few days back. The Oppo Enco Buds2 adopts a 10mm large driver that moves more air into your ears for better bass performance. The titanium diaphragm coating on these drivers improves the earbuds’ treble for an overall balanced sound.