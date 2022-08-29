Oppo A77 128GB variant launched in India

HomeNewsOppo A77 128GB variant launched in India

Oppo A77 is now available with even more storage in India.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Oppo A77 128GB

Highlights

  • Oppo A77 has launched in a new variant in India
  • Oppo A77 comes with 128GB of storage
  • Oppo A77 has dual rear cameras

Oppo has launched a new variant of its Oppo A77 4G smartphone in India, which now comes with a higher storage capacity of 128GB. When the phone launched earlier this month, it came with only 64GB of storage. The device comes with features such as 50MP dual cameras, a 5000mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio processor and more.

For Rs 16,499, the 4GB + 128GB variant of the Oppo A77 can be purchased across online and mainline retail outlets. The 4GB + 64GB variant costs Rs 15,499 and is available via the same channels. Customers who purchase the product in August will get a 10% cashback up to Rs 1500 and a No Cost EMI, up to 3 months, applicable on all leading bank cards.

Oppo A77 Specifications

The Oppo A77 sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. It will boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 custom skin.

The OPPO A77 packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and ultra-linear dual stereo speakers. For optics, the phone sports a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary sensor with night features. It has an 8MP AI portrait lens on the front.

The device has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options on the device include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In related news to Oppo, the company launched the Enco Buds 2 in India a few days back. The Oppo Enco Buds2 adopts a 10mm large driver that moves more air into your ears for better bass performance. The titanium diaphragm coating on these drivers improves the earbuds’ treble for an overall balanced sound.

Oppo A77

Oppo A77
  • ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35
  • RAM (GB)4
  • Storage (GB)64, 128
  • Display6.56-inch, 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

