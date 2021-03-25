Advertisement

Oppo A74 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 480, 6GB RAM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 25, 2021 12:32 pm

Oppo A74 5G will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
Oppo will soon be launching Oppo A74 smartphone in both 4G and 5G versions. Now the Oppo A74 5G been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing key specs.

 

As per the Geekbench listing, the Oppo A74 5G will be powered by a 1.8GHz Snapdragon 480 chipset, Qualcomm's entry-level 5G-capable SoC. The chipset will be coupled with 6GB of RAM. However, we can expect the device to launch in other variants as well.

For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the Oppo A74 has scored 523 and 1758 points, respectively.

 

Oppo A74 5G will come with CPH2197 model number for the A74 5G and A74 4G version will come with the model number CPH2219.

 

As per leaks, the Oppo A74 5G will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the software front, the 5G variant will launch with Android 11, while the 4G variant might come out with Android 10. The 4G variant is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 662 with the same battery details as of 5G variant.

 

The 5G version is said to come in Fluid Black and Space Silver colours while the 4G version will come in Prism Black and Midnight Blue options. Both the Oppo A74 4G and 5G will have 128GB storage.

 

As per recently leaked renders, the device will feature a triple-camera setup at the back with 48 megapixels as the primary shooter. The other two sensors are not known but they are likely to be an ultra-wide unit and a macro/ depth sensor. Oppo A74 is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is said to measure 169.2 x 74.7 x 8.4 mm and weigh 190 grams.

 

Tags: Oppo

 

