Oppo A57 (2022) launched in India with a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC

The Chinese brand Oppo has launched a new smartphone in India called the Oppo A57 (2022). The device comes as a new budget offering from Oppo which has its proprietary Glow Design, and Ultra-Linear Stereo speakers. Moreover, the device features a dual camera setup at the back.

Oppo A57 (2022) is priced at Rs 13,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB variant. The smartphone is currently available for purchase from the official company website in Glowing Green and Glowing Black colour options.

Oppo A57 (2022) Specifications

Oppo A57 comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 600 nits. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chip. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

On the camera front, the device has a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel mono sensor with an f/2.4 aperture along with an LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

The new Oppo smartphone runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top and is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 33W fast charging. The connectivity include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. You also get ultra-linear stereo speakers on the handset.