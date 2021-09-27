Oppo A55 to launch in India on October 1

Oppo recently confirmed that it will be launching the Oppo F19s in India via Flipkart on September 27. Now the company has started teased the India launch of a new A-series smartphone. The device will be Oppo A55 and it will launch on October 1.

Oppo A55 will be sold exclusively on Amazon India after launch. The company has however not exactly specified the name of the upcoming device but we know it will be Oppo A55 4G model.

Oppo A55 renders

Recently the renders of the Oppo A55 4G surfaced online. As per them, Oppo A55 has a traditional-looking front panel. There’s a punch hole at the top left that houses the front camera. On the left, there seem to be the volume buttons while at the right we get the power button that should also double as a fingerprint sensor.

In addition, the Oppo A55 4G can be seen having a triple camera setup at the back. This will be lead by a 50-megapixel sensor as per the render. The details for the rest of the two sensors remain unknown as of yet. It could be backed with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone will only come with the 4G connectivity option instead of 5G.

In a previous report, Oppo has been speculated to launch this device in India this month. In all likelihood, the device will launch by the end of this month. Talking about the 5G variant, the Oppo A55 5G comes with a 90Hz refresh rate on a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. Further, the display has a 60 Hz refresh rate, 88.7% screen-to-body ratio and a peak brightness of 480 nits.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip with a clock speed of 2.2GHz. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.