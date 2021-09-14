Oppo A55 tipped to launch in India this month

Oppo will be soon launching a new phone in its A-series of smartphones in India. The phone will be Oppo A55 and it is said to launch in the country by September end.

Tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter has revealed that by the end of this month. He says that Oppo is soon going to launch its OPPO A55 in India. In all likelihood, the device will launch by the end of this month. Have a look at his tweet below:

The Oppo A55 5G variant was announced in China earlier this year. On the other hand, the company is yet to announce the Oppo A55 4G variant. As of now, it is not known if the Oppo will launch a 5G or 4G variant in the country.

Oppo A55 5G Specifications

Oppo A55 5G comes with 90Hz refresh rate on a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. Further the display has a 60 Hz refresh rate, 88.7% screen-to-body ratio and peak brightness of 480 nits. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip with a clock speed of 2.2GHz. The phone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expanded via microSD card of up to 1TB.

On the camera front, the the phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Further, the handset 5G runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. It is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 10W standard charging. The connectivity features are 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.