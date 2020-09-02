Oppo A53: Top 3 alternatives

The Oppo A53 was recently launched and is a pretty solid device for the value it offers. But it never hurts to look at some other options in the market.

Advertisement

Oppo recently released a new phone called the Oppo A53 that targets the budget audience in India. The phone is decent for its price, but it never hurts to look at some other options in the market.

Before taking a look at other options, first let's look at the specifications of the Oppo A53. The Oppo A53 is powered by the Snapdragon 460 coupled with 6GB or 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of Storage. It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on Color OS 7.2 based on Android 10.

Advertisement

It has a triple camera setup with a 13MP wide angle camera, a 2MP Macro camera and a 2 MP Depth sensor. It has a 16MP front facing shooter. The device has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone also features dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It is priced at Rs. 12,990 and is sold through Flipkart.



Now, let's take a look at some of the alternatives to the Oppo A53.

Even though the Galaxy M30S released a year ago, it still is a good option providing the value for money it gives.

The device is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core chipset and has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080. The device comes in 3 variants which are 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB and also supports SD-Card expansion.

It comes with a triple camera array. The main sensor is 48MP wide-angle, and includes an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. It has a 16MP front-facing camera.

The phone is backed by a 6000mAh battery which supports 15W fast charging. The base model, which is the 4GB/64GB variant is the one you have to look for. It retails for Rs. 12,999 in India through Amazon India.

The Samsung Galaxy M30S has a better camera on paper and has a bigger battery than the Oppo A53. The phone also has a better display resolution than the Oppo A53 but has a 60Hz refresh rate compared to Oppo's 90Hz.







Another great alternative for the A53 is the Redmi 9 Prime which also got released in early August.

The Redmi 9 Prime is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of Storage. The memory can also be expanded with the help of Micro-SD card. It has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2340×1080.

Talking about the cameras, the Redmi 9 Prime has a 13MP Wide camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, it has an 8MP wide-angle camera. It is backed by a 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The 4GB/64GB version is sold for Rs. 9,999 and the 4GB/128GB version retails for Rs. 11,999.

Again, the display resolution is better on Redmi 9 Prime but with 60Hz refresh rate. The device also has an extra camera on the back when compared to A53. This phone also offers a better overall package at a lesser price than A53 but with some trade-offs like a 60Hz display and less RAM.

RealMe also released its Narzo 10 back in May. It comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600×700 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage which is expandable upto 256GB.

It has a quad-camera setup with the main sensor being a 48MP wide-angle shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP portrait camera. On the front, it has a 16MP camera for selfies.

The Narzo 10 also has a 5000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. The device is sold on Flipkart for a price of Rs. 11,999.

Again, this device also has an extra camera when compared to the Oppo A53 while other specifications of both the devices are pretty similar. It now depends on the software and the design of the device which a specific user likes.

