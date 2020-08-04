Redmi 9 Prime 64GB

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime 64GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 04 August, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5020 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Description

 

Redmi 9 Prime features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a dew-drop notch, 394 PPI, 70 per cent NTSC color gamut, and 400 nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU.

 

The phone comes with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. On the camera front, it features quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. 

 

The phone runs on MIUI 11, which is based on Android 10 operating system. The phone is loaded with a 5020mAh battery and it comes with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity features are dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. The phone measures 163.32 x 77.01 x 9.1 mm and weighs 198 grams.

 

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19.5:9 aspect ratio, 400nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a dew-drop notch)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

394 ppi

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP (Quad Camera - 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 118 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and 5MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5020 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.32 x 77.01 x 9.1 mm

Weight

198 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( NavIC)
USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, G- sensor, Accelerometer, IR Sensor, Proximity ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

