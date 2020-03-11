  • 03:27 Mar 12, 2020
Galaxy M30S 4GB + 128GB

Samsung Galaxy M30S 4GB + 128GB

Price :

Rs. 14999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 11 March, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.7 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Product Features :

  • Launch : 11 March, 2020
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.7 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Description

Samsung Galaxy M30s comes loaded with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, 420 nits brightness and 78960:1 contrast ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor clocked at 2.3GHz along with ARM Mali G72 MP3 GPU.

 

The phone is backed by up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, it features a triple-camera setup at the rear panel, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

The Galaxy M30s is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery and the company has added a 15W fast charger bundled with the box. The phone runs on Android Pie, which is based on OneUI and it also supports fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and dual-SIM.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (sAMOLED Infinity U display)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple AI Camera: 48MP primary sensor along with an 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle lens, 5MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

24 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.7 GHz (Exynos 9611 processor, Mali G72 MP3 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, OneUI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy M30s new variant launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M30s new variant launched in India

The new variant comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Samsung Image gallery

Latest Samsung Mobiles

Samsung Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies