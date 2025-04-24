WhatsApp Announces Advanced Chat Privacy: What is it, How to Enable?

WhatsApp has announced a new Advanced Chat Privacy feature for its app for enhanced protection of your sensitive chats. This feature will disable some of the existing features of the app, such as the ability to export the chat, so you can better protect any chat you want to.

“This new setting available in both chats and groups helps prevent others from taking content outside of WhatsApp for when you may want extra privacy,” said WhatsApp in a blog post. When the setting is on, you can block others from exporting chats, auto-downloading media to their phone, and using messages for AI features which means that Meta AI for that chat will be disabled. “That way everyone in the chat has greater confidence that no one can take what is being said outside the chat.”

“We think this feature is best used when talking with groups where you may not know everyone closely but are nevertheless sensitive in nature, like talking about health challenges in a support group or organizing your community about something important to you,” it added.

As for how you can enable the setting, you can do that by tapping the chat name, then tapping on Advanced Chat Privacy. This is the first version of this feature and WhatsApp says it is planning to add more to it so that it will eventually include even more protections.

This new setting is rolling out to everyone on the latest version of WhatsApp.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp rolled out a plethora of new features for its app, such as an online indicator for groups, ability to RSVP for an event as ‘maybe,’ invite a plus one, add end date and time for longer events, and PIN the event in a chat, the ability to scan and send documents directly from WhatsApp on iPhone, and more.