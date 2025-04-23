Gmail Manage Subscriptions Page Now Rolling Out on Android

A new Gmail Manage Subscriptions page is now rolling out in the Email app for Android. The new page allows users to manage all their email subscriptions in a single place. Moreover, the page also allows users to unsubscribe from all their subscriptions with a single tap. Here’s everyone to know about the new feature.

As Google says through a Support page, in Gmail, you can manage all your active email subscriptions in one place. When you unsubscribe from a sender in “Manage subscriptions,” Gmail unsubscribes you from all active mailing lists related to the sender. A couple of points worth noting when using the feature include:

It can take a few days for the sender to unsubscribe you. During this time, you might continue to get messages from the sender.

If you block a sender, it doesn’t automatically unsubscribe you from their mailing list. Instead, any future emails from the sender go directly to Spam.

Read More: Google Introduces Smarter Search in Gmail App for Android and iOS

To access the feature, follow the steps below:

On your Android phone or tablet, open the Gmail app . At the top left, tap Menu, and then “Manage subscriptions.”

The new Gmail Manage Subscriptions page is gradually rolling out and may not be available to you yet. However, 9to5Google got access to the feature where the publication noted that while the unsubscribe button for individual senders generally works in a single click, a small number of the ones it tried did pop up a browsing window to complete the process.

Aside from Android, the feature will also come to the Gmail app on iOS as well as the Gmail web client.