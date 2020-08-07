Oppo A52 8GB RAM variant launched in India

With this, Oppo A52 is available in two options: 6GB RAM + 128GB for Rs 16,990 and 8GB RAM + 128GB for Rs 18,990.

Advertisement

Oppo has launched 8GB RAM variant of Oppo A52 in India. The new 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 18,990 and is a part of ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale.



With this, Oppo A52 is available in two options: 6GB RAM + 128GB for Rs 16,990 and 8GB RAM + 128GB for Rs 18,990. The new variant comes in Stream White and Twilight Black colour options.

Oppo A52 Specifications



The Oppo A52 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Neo display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.





The smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree FoV, 2-megapixel mono lens and 2-megapixel portrait sensor. For the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.





The Oppo A52 runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7 running on top of it. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 162.0x75.5x8.9mm and weighs 192 grams

Advertisement