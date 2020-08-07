Advertisement

Oppo A52 8GB RAM variant launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 07, 2020 10:44 am

Latest News

With this, Oppo A52 is available in two options: 6GB RAM + 128GB for Rs 16,990 and 8GB RAM + 128GB for Rs 18,990.
Advertisement

Oppo has launched 8GB RAM variant of Oppo A52 in India. The new 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 18,990 and is a part of ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale.

With this, Oppo A52 is available in two options: 6GB RAM + 128GB for Rs 16,990 and 8GB RAM + 128GB for Rs 18,990. The new variant comes in Stream White and Twilight Black colour options.

 

Oppo A52 Specifications


The Oppo A52 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Neo display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

 
The smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree FoV, 2-megapixel mono lens and 2-megapixel portrait sensor. For the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

 
The Oppo A52 runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7 running on top of it. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 162.0x75.5x8.9mm and weighs 192 grams

Advertisement

Oppo A52 to launch soon in India

Oppo A52 with Snapdragon 665 processor launched in India

Oppo A52 is now available for sale in India

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo Oppo A52

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme 5 Pro and Realme C3 new colour options launched in India

Apple iPhone 11 is selling at its cheapest price in India

Exclusive: Nokia 5.3 coming this month in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price

Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price
15 Chinese apps banned, Mi Stick, Google Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme, Xiaomi

15 Chinese apps banned, Mi Stick, Google Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme, Xiaomi
Tech News Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5, Lava Z66, Whatsapp, Samsung offer, Oneplus Nord, Google Pixel 4a

Tech News Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5, Lava Z66, Whatsapp, Samsung offer, Oneplus Nord, Google Pixel 4a
Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS

Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS
Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass

Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass
Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies