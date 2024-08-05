OPPO A3x 5G: Should You Buy It Over Poco M6 Plus 5G?

OPPO recently announced the launch of a new smartphone in India, called OPPO A3x 5G. This budget 5G handset is being offered with features like liquid resistant build, 120Hz display, 45W SuperVOOC fast charging, and a lot more. However, should you skip it or buy it when options like the Poco M6 Plus 5G exist in the Indian market? Let’s help you with the answer.

OPPO A3x 5G: Price, Availability

The OPPO A3x 5G comes in two trims such as 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB, priced at Rs 12,499 and Rs 13,499, respectively. It is available in Starry Purple, Sparkle Black, and Starlight White colours.

The handset is available to purchase in the country via the Oppo India e-store, Amazon India, Flipkart, and offline retail stores. Buyers can avail of no-cost EMI options starting from Rs 2,250 per month or get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,350 on using select bank cards via its own store or a discount of Rs 1,000 on Amazon with HDFC or SBI bank cards.

OPPO A3x 5G: Specifications

The Oppo A3x 5G sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a Refresh Rate of 120Hz. The device supports up to 1000 nits of peak brightness and supports 16.7 million colours.

Then, it gets a single rear camera with an 8MP f/2.0 main sensor. There’s an 8MP f/2.0 sensor on the front for selfies. It packs a 5100mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The handset comes with a MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance certification and is also claimed to offer an IP54 rating.

The Oppo device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC under the hood paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage which is expandable via a microSD card.

It further gets a USB-C port for charging and support for USB 2.0 data transfer, alongside a 3.5mm Audio Jack and a speaker. There’s also Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 5, and GPS for wireless connectivity. It runs on ColorOS 14.0.1 based on Android 14.

OPPO A3x 5G vs Poco M6 Plus 5G

Both the Oppo and Poco devices are offered at the same price point, which is Rs 13,499. However, Poco M6 Plus 5G offers a few advantages over the Oppo A3x 5G that make it a better smartphone, such as higher 6GB RAM for the same price tag, a sharper FHD+ display, a slightly better SoC in terms of on-paper specs, along with a better set of cameras, both at the back and the front.

While Poco’s phone does lack behind in the battery segment marginally, it still offers an overall better value over the OPPO A3x 5G. If you want a detailed analysis of the Poco M6 Plus 5G’s performance, check out our full review of the device.