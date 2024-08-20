OPPO A3 5G Launched in India: Price, Specs, Competition

Oppo A3 5G has been launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity processor. The Oppo A3 5G already debuted in China back in July but the Indian counterpart of the same is a completely different device not only in terms of specs but also design. Here’s what the new Oppo A3 5G has to offer.

Oppo A3 5G: Price, Availability

Oppo A3 5G has been launched in the country in Ocean Blue and Nebula Red shades for Rs 15,999. It can be bought via Oppo’s online store.

Oppo A3 5G: Specifications

The Oppo A3 5G sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a Refresh Rate of 120Hz. The device supports up to 1000 nits of peak brightness and supports 16.7 million colours.

Then, it gets a single rear camera with a 50MP f/2.0 primary sensor. There’s a 5MP f/2.2 sensor on the front for selfies. It packs a 5100mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The handset comes with a MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance certification and is also claimed to offer an IP54 rating.

The Oppo device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC under the hood paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage which is expandable via a microSD card.

It further gets a USB-C port for charging and support for USB 2.0 data transfer, alongside a 3.5mm Audio Jack and a speaker. There’s also Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 5, and GPS for wireless connectivity. It runs on ColorOS 14.0.1 based on Android 14.

Oppo A3 5G: Competition

The Oppo A3 5G competes with the likes of the HMD Crest Max and the Infinix Note 40X 5G in India. Compared with the Crest Max, the Oppo A3 5G lacks behind in display resolution and the type of display used, cameras, RAM, and storage. For a price of Rs 16,499, the HMD Crest Max is a better overall offering.

As for the Infinix Note 40X 5G, it gets the same processor as the Oppo device, but gets a better display, more RAM and storage, NFC support, and most importantly, a cheaper price tag of Rs 14,999.