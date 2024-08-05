  1. Home
Infinix Note 40x 5G

₹14,999.00
Brand: Infinix
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage (GB) 256
  • Display 6.78-inch, 1080 x 2460 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 108MP + 2MP + AI Lens
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

Infinix Note 40x sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels) LTPS LCD Display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The display supports 2160Hz PWM dimming, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x and up to 256GB 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 1TB via a hybrid slot.

There’s a dual rear camera setup, including a 108MP f/1.75 main sensor, 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor and a tertiary sensor. There’s an 8MP front-facing sensor for selfies and video chats. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast wired charging.

Software-wise, it runs on 14 based XOS 14. Connectivity options include 5G, GPS, Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 5, support, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. Other additional features include stereo speakers, IP52-rated build, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Infinix Note 40x 5G Specs

Infinix Note 40x 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 05 August, 2024
Price (₹) 14,999
Memory Variants 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB
Colour Options Lime Green, Palm Blue, Starlit Black

Infinix Note 40x 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass 5
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Infinix Note 40x 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type LTPS LCD
Screen Resolution 2460 x 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 360 Hz

Infinix Note 40x 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Infinix Note 40x 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, XOS 14

Infinix Note 40x 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 108MP f/1.75 primary camera + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor + AI Lens
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP

Infinix Note 40x 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 18W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Infinix Note 40x 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Infinix Note 40x 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
IP Rating IP52

