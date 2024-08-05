Infinix Note 40x 5G sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels) LTPS LCD Display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The display supports 2160Hz PWM dimming, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 1TB via a hybrid slot.

There’s a dual rear camera setup, including a 108MP f/1.75 main sensor, 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor and a tertiary AI sensor. There’s an 8MP front-facing sensor for selfies and video chats. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast wired charging.

Software-wise, it runs on Android 14 based XOS 14. Connectivity options include 5G, GPS, Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 5, 4G LTE support, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. Other additional features include stereo speakers, IP52-rated build, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.