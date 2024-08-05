Infinix Note 40x 5G sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels) LTPS LCD Display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The display supports 2160Hz PWM dimming, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 1TB via a hybrid slot.
There’s a dual rear camera setup, including a 108MP f/1.75 main sensor, 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor and a tertiary AI sensor. There’s an 8MP front-facing sensor for selfies and video chats. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast wired charging.
Software-wise, it runs on Android 14 based XOS 14. Connectivity options include 5G, GPS, Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 5, 4G LTE support, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. Other additional features include stereo speakers, IP52-rated build, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|05 August, 2024
|Price (₹)
|14,999
|Memory Variants
|8/256 GB, 12/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Lime Green, Palm Blue, Starlit Black
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass 5
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|LTPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|2460 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|360 Hz
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|Phone RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 14, XOS 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|108MP f/1.75 primary camera + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor + AI Lens
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|18W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
|IP Rating
|IP52