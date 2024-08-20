The Oppo A3 5G sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a Refresh Rate of 120Hz. The device supports up to 1000 nits of peak brightness and supports 16.7 million colours.

Then, it gets a single rear camera with an 50MP f/2.0 main sensor and an unspecified secondary sensor. There’s an 5MP f/2.2 sensor on the front for selfies. It packs a 5100mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The handset comes with a MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance certification and is also claimed to offer an IP54 rating.

The Oppo device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC under the hood paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage which is expandable via a microSD card.

It further gets a USB-C port for charging and support for USB 2.0 data transfer, alongside a 3.5mm Audio Jack and a speaker. There’s also Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 5, and GPS for wireless connectivity. It runs on ColorOS 14.0.1 based on Android 14.