₹15,999.00
Brand: Oppo
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM (GB) 6
  • Storage (GB) 128
  • Display 6.67-inch, 1604 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera 5MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP
  • Battery 5100mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Oppo A3 5G sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a Refresh Rate of 120Hz. The device supports up to 1000 nits of peak brightness and supports 16.7 million colours.

Then, it gets a single rear camera with an 50MP f/2.0 main sensor and an unspecified secondary sensor. There’s an 5MP f/2.2 sensor on the front for selfies. It packs a 5100mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The handset comes with a MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance certification and is also claimed to offer an IP54 rating.

The Oppo device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC under the hood paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage which is expandable via a microSD card.

It further gets a USB-C port for charging and support for USB 2.0 data transfer, alongside a 3.5mm Audio Jack and a speaker. There’s also Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 5, and GPS for wireless connectivity. It runs on ColorOS 14.0.1 based on Android 14.

Oppo A3 5G Specs

Oppo A3 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 19 August, 2024
Price (₹) 15,999
Memory Variants 6/128 GB
Colour Options Ocean Blue, Nebula Red

Oppo A3 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Panda Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Oppo A3 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.67
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1604 x 720 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 264

Oppo A3 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Phone RAM 6 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type eMMC 5.1
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Oppo A3 5G Software

OS & UI ColorOS 14.0.1, Android 14

Oppo A3 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Single
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 5MP f/2.2 sensor

Oppo A3 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5100
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 45W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Oppo A3 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Oppo A3 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
IP Rating IP54

