The HMD Crest Max sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, a 60Hz Refresh Rate. The HMD Crest series will draw power from a Unisoc T760 5G processor.
The device gets 8GB RAM with 256GB storage which is expandable. The HMD Crest Max sports a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor at the back. It gets a 50MP sensor on the front for selfies.
The device runs on Android 14 out of the box. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. For connectivity, it gets 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, along with a USB-C port.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|25 July, 2024
|Price (₹)
|16,499
|Memory Variants
|8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Deep Purple, Royal Pink, Aqua Green
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.67
|Screen Type
|OLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|60 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Chipset
|Unisoc T760
|Phone RAM
|8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP primary sensor, LED flash + 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor + 2MP macro sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|50MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|33W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Proximity
|IP Rating
|IP52