  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. HMD
  4. HMD Crest Max

HMD Crest Max

HMD Crest Max
HMD Crest Max
₹16,499.00
Brand: HMD
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset Unisoc T760
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage (GB) 256
  • Display 6.67-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 50MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The HMD Crest Max sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, a 60Hz Refresh Rate. The HMD Crest series will draw power from a Unisoc T760 5G processor.

The device gets 8GB RAM with 256GB storage which is expandable. The HMD Crest Max sports a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor at the back. It gets a 50MP sensor on the front for selfies.

The device runs on 14 out of the box. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. For connectivity, it gets 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, along with a USB-C port.

HMD Crest Max Specs

HMD Crest Max Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 25 July, 2024
Price (₹) 16,499
Memory Variants 8/256 GB
Colour Options Deep Purple, Royal Pink, Aqua Green

HMD Crest Max Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

HMD Crest Max Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.67
Screen Type OLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 60 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown

HMD Crest Max Performance

Chipset Unisoc T760
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

HMD Crest Max Software

OS & UI Android 14

HMD Crest Max Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP primary sensor, LED flash + 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor + 2MP macro sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 50MP

HMD Crest Max Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 33W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

HMD Crest Max Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.0
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

HMD Crest Max Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Proximity
IP Rating IP52

More Smartphones from HMD

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.