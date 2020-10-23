Oppo A15 goes on sale in India via Amazon

The Oppo A15 comes with a price tag of Rs 10,990 for the single 3+32GB variant.

Oppo A15 was launched in India recently. Now starting today, the smartphone is available for purchase in India via Amazon India.

The Oppo A15 comes with a price tag of Rs 10,990 for the single 3+32GB variant. It comes in two colour variants- Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue.

For buying Oppo A15 via Amazon, users can avail 10% instant discount via HDFC Bank credit/debit cards and EMI.

Oppo A15 Specifications

Oppo A15 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels resolution, 89% screen-to-body ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, Oppo A15 is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.





For the optics, there is a triple camera setup with 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.



Oppo A15 is equipped with a fingerprint sensor at the back and AI Face Unlock technology. It packs a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W charging and runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top.



Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.