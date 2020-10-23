Advertisement

Oppo A15 goes on sale in India via Amazon

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 23, 2020 11:52 am

Latest News

The Oppo A15 comes with a price tag of Rs 10,990 for the single 3+32GB variant.
Advertisement

Oppo A15 was launched in India recently. Now starting today, the smartphone is available for purchase in India via Amazon India.

 

The Oppo A15 comes with a price tag of Rs 10,990 for the single 3+32GB variant. It comes in two colour variants- Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue.

Advertisement

 

For buying Oppo A15 via Amazon, users can avail 10% instant discount via HDFC Bank credit/debit cards and EMI.

 

Oppo A15 Specifications

 

Oppo A15 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels resolution, 89% screen-to-body ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, Oppo A15 is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.


For the optics, there is a triple camera setup with 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Oppo A15 is equipped with a fingerprint sensor at the back and AI Face Unlock technology. It packs a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W charging and runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Oppo A15 confirmed to feature 13MP triple rear camera

Oppo A15 teased with 6.52-inch display ahead of its official launch in India

Oppo A15 to launch in India on October 15

Oppo A15 launched in India with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC at Rs 10,990

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Micromax In series launching in India on November 3

Best Offers on Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Lg Wings Launching in India, PubG looking to hire, Jio Pages

Lg Wings Launching in India, PubG looking to hire, Jio Pages
How to Use JioPages Browser?

How to Use JioPages Browser?
lava Pulse review

lava Pulse review
Jio 5G, Lava Pulse, Netflix free for 2days

Jio 5G, Lava Pulse, Netflix free for 2days
Best storage solutions from Western Digital and Sandisk

Best storage solutions from Western Digital and Sandisk
Jio 5G smartphone to cost Rs 2500, Jio RS222 pack revised, Xiaomi and Twitter controversy, Paytm Credit Card

Jio 5G smartphone to cost Rs 2500, Jio RS222 pack revised, Xiaomi and Twitter controversy, Paytm Credit Card

Latest Picture Story

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies