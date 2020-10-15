Advertisement

Oppo A15 launched in India with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC at Rs 10,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 15, 2020 2:03 pm

Oppo A15 will be available in two colour variants- Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue.
Oppo has today launched a new smartphone in its A-series - Oppo A15 in India.  The device will be available in 3+32GB variant at Rs 10,990.

Oppo A15 will be available in two colour variants- Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue. It will be made available soon in the market.  

Oppo A15 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels resolution, 89% screen-to-body ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. Further, the device comes with features that ensure the comfort of your eyes including Eye Comfort Filters, which can effectively filter out harmful blue light and alleviate eye strain.

Under the hood, Oppo A15 is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

Oppo A15 also features Memory Defragmentation 2.0, which adopts system-level optimizations to reduce memory fragmentation and increase the overall performance of the phone by 5%. Moreover, the HyperBoost 2.1 on the device combines FrameBoost and TouchBoost for a smoother and more responsive gaming experience. HyperBoost 2.1 optimizes the frame rate for steadier and in-game graphics with less lag and improves the touch response for improved game fluency.

For the optics, there is a triple camera setup with 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. OPPO A15 also offers AI Scene Enhancement, which can beautify up to 21 different styles of landscape and scenic shots. Besides, Re-Optimized Front and Rear Filters offer 15 stylish photo filters and 10 brilliant video filters.

Oppo A15 is equipped with a fingerprint sensor at the back and AI Face Unlock technology. It packs a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W charging and runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

