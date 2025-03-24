OpenAI and Meta are exploring AI partnerships with Reliance in India according to a new report. Moreover, OpenAI may also be planning a significant price reduction for its ChatGPT subscription in the country. However, it is unclear whether the price cut is related to the partnership with Reliance.

As per the report from The Information, OpenAI and Meta Platforms have each engaged in separate discussions with India’s Reliance Industries about potential partnerships to enhance their artificial intelligence presence in the country. According to publication, which cited two sources familiar with the matter, one possibility under discussion is a partnership between Reliance Jio and OpenAI to distribute ChatGPT.

The report also mentioned that OpenAI has internally discussed reducing the ChatGPT subscription price from $20 per month to just a few dollars. However, it remains unclear whether OpenAI has explored this pricing change with Reliance. Additionally, Reliance has reportedly considered selling OpenAI’s models to its enterprise customers via an API.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate has also discussed the possibility of hosting and running OpenAI models locally to ensure that Indian customer data remains within the country. Reliance has specifically discussed hosting Meta and OpenAI models in a planned three-gigawatt data center in Jamnagar, Gujarat, which the company claims will be the world’s largest.

Such a partnership with Reliance will boost OpenAI and Meta’s presence in the country which will also shape the future of AI in India. Reliance already has a strong foothold in various sectors in the country and this partnership could further boost the company’s growth.