OpenAI Introduces GPT-4.5 Research Preview: All Details

OpenAI has announced that it is releasing a research preview of GPT‑4.5 — its largest and best model for chat yet. “GPT‑4.5 is a step forward in scaling up pre-training and post-training. By scaling unsupervised learning, GPT‑4.5 improves its ability to recognize patterns, draw connections, and generate creative insights without reasoning,” said OpenAI.

OpenAI notes that early testing of the model shows that interacting with GPT‑4.5 feels more natural. Its broader knowledge base, improved ability to follow user intent, and greater “EQ” make it useful for tasks like improving writing, programming, and solving practical problems. It is also expected to hallucinate less than the previous models.

“We’re sharing GPT‑4.5 as a research preview to better understand its strengths and limitations. We’re still exploring what it’s capable of and are eager to see how people use it in ways we might not have expected,” said the company.

GPT-4.5 makes use of unsupervised learning paradigm which increases world model accuracy and intuition. “GPT‑4.5 is an example of scaling unsupervised learning by scaling up compute and data, along with architecture and optimization innovations. GPT‑4.5 was trained on Microsoft Azure AI supercomputers. The result is a model that has broader knowledge and a deeper understanding of the world, leading to reduced hallucinations and more reliability across a wide range of topics,” said OpenAI.

OpenAI developed new, scalable techniques that enable training larger and more powerful models with data derived from smaller models. These techniques improve GPT‑4.5’s steerability, understanding of nuance, and natural conversation.

Read More: Perplexity Deep Research Vs OpenAI Deep Research Vs Gemini 1.5 Pro Deep Research: AI Fight

The company claims that GPT‑4.5 has a better understanding of what humans mean and interprets subtle cues or implicit expectations with greater nuance and “EQ”. GPT‑4.5 also shows stronger aesthetic intuition and creativity. It excels at helping with writing and design.

As for the differentiating factor between GPT-4.5 and its predecessors, GPT-4.5 operates without premeditated thought, distinguishing its strengths from reasoning models like OpenAI o1. When compared to OpenAI o1 and OpenAI o3-mini, GPT-4.5 proves to be a more versatile and inherently intelligent model according to the company.

GPT-4.5 in ChatGPT: Availability

Starting today, ChatGPT Pro users will be able to select GPT‑4.5 in the model picker on web, mobile, and desktop. It will begin rolling out to Plus and Team users next week, then to Enterprise and Edu users the following week.

GPT‑4.5 has access to the latest up-to-date information with search, supports file and image uploads, and can use canvas to work on writing and code. However, GPT‑4.5 does not currently support multimodal features like Voice Mode, video, and screensharing in ChatGPT.

OpenAI is also previewing GPT‑4.5 in the Chat Completions API, Assistants API, and Batch API to developers on all paid usage tiers. However, it’s unclear whether the company will serve the model in API in the long-term due to how “large and compute-intensive” the model is.