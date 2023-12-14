Oops: Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series Official Specs, Price Revealed A Day Ahead of Launch

Samsung is set to announce its Galaxy Book 4 series laptops tomorrow in its home market, Korea. Unfortunately, a Korean publication mistakenly published an article containing the specifications and design of the Galaxy Book 4 series, which are likely the official ones.

Korean news website Enews Today published its Galaxy Book 4 series announcement article and pulled it down shortly after. While it seems to be a mistake, it cost Samsung the official reveal of the Galaxy Book 4 series before it could do that itself. The article had a photo of the Galaxy Book 4 laptops and some key specs and features.

The article confirmed that the Book 4 series has three models: the top-of-the-line Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 4 Pro. They are equipped with Intel Core Ultra CPUs, featuring integrated NPUs for the first time. Two of the models seem to employ Intel Arc graphics, while the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra features a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070 GPU.

Also, for the first time, the laptops have a physically separated Knox security chip to help protect users from unwanted phishing, ransomware and malware attacks. Once again, for the first time, all three models in the Galaxy Book 4 series sport a touch display. These are 3K Resolution AMOLED touchscreens featuring a 120Hz Refresh Rate and anti-reflection coatings to suppress reflections. The Book 4 360 and Book 4 Ultra models are available solely in a 16-inch model, while the Pro model can be bought in 14-inch and 16-inch variants.

There’s a load of software features present as well, including Vision Booster, which suggests that it will enhance the colours of the content being displayed on the screen. Next, cross-device integration is also being enhanced with new software features, allowing users to continue working on a video they edited on their phone or tablet. Further, a Photo Remaster functionality enhances the resolution of old, low-quality photos. Then, there’s also Auto Switch to help users automatically connect or switch connections between their phone and laptop with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series: Availability, Price

As for the availability, Samsung could run an early bird sale for the laptops in Korea on December 18. The general launch would take place on January 2 without word on the global launch timeline. The laptops could, however, launch alongside the Galaxy S24 series globally.

The Galaxy Book 4 Pro will be available at a starting price of 1.88 million won (approx Rs 1,20,000), while the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 starts at 2.59 million won (approx Rs 1,66,000). In addition, the top-most Galaxy Book 4 Ultra has a starting price of 3.36 million won (approx Rs 2,15,800).