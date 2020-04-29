OnePlus Z 5G smartphone tipped to debut in July

OnePlus Z will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor along with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB inbuilt storage models.

UPDATE: A hands-on image of OnePlus Z has surfaced online, True-Tech, which has revealed that the phone will sport a flat display with a single punch hole in the center. The AMOLED display will come with a built-in fingerprint reader.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones were launched earlier this month. OnePlus was also expected to launch OnePlus 8 Lite aka OnePlus Zbalongside the other two but it did not launch it. Now a leak has revealed that OnePlus Z could be debuting in July.

A reliable tipster Max J has posted an image teaser indicating the same. As per the image, the OnePlus Z will be launched in July this year.

The image in the tweet reveals that the smartphone will feature a hole-punch display in the middle of the screen unlike the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro’s top-left punch-hole. But sadly, the leakster did not share any new information on the specifications of the OnePlus Z smartphone.

As per rumours, OnePlus Z will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor along with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB inbuilt storage models. It is said to feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.





The OnePlus Z is said to feature 4,000mAh battery with 30T Warp fast charging tech. It could come with IP53 certification along with a stereo speakers.



On the camera front, the phone will come with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor along with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. The phone might come loaded with a 16-megapixel shooter.



For the pricing, OnePlus Z is said to come with a price tag of 2,999 Yuan for the 128GB variant and 3,299 yuan for the 256GB variant.