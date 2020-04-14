OnePlus 8 Pro with quad-camera setup, OnePlus 8 announced

The OnePlus 8 Pro is available in Onyx Black, Ultramarine Blue and Glacial Green colour options. The OnePlus 8 comes in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colour options.

OnePlus has today announced the launch of its latest flagship smartphone series at an event today. The brand has introduced OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 during the launch event.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at $899 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and $999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 8 is priced at $699 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and $799 for the 12GB + 256GB of internal storage

The OnePlus 8 Pro is available in Onyx Black, Ultramarine Blue and Glacial Green colour options. The OnePlus 8 comes in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colour options. Both the smartphones are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU.

The company has also introduced new OnePlus Wireless Z earbuds. The neckband is available in Black, Blue, Mint and Oat colour options. The company claims that it can deliver 10 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charge. The OnePlus Wireless Z comes with a price tag of $49.92.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro is loaded with a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 120Hz refresh rate along with 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1200nits brightness, HDR10+ support, JNCD=0.4, 10-bit colours, MEMC and it comes with 40 per cent less Blue Light.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the company's first smartphone that it is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, a 3x telephoto lens with f/2.2 aperture with 30x digital zoom, OIS and a Color Filter Camera. It comes with dynamic video with 3-HDR technology, hybrid image stabilization and three microphones with Audio Zoom.

It runs on OxygenOS with smoother animation and improved Dark Theme and Dynamic Wallpaper. It also comes with Live Caption. Furthermore, users will 100GB of Google One cloud storage free for three months.

It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to UFS 3.0 with turbo write and HPB. The smartphone is loaded with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos along with new Haptic Vibration 2.0. On the battery front, it is loaded with a 4510mAh battery with Wrap Charge 30T and it is the first smartphone from the brand that comes with wireless charging support. The OnePlus 8 Pro is loaded with Wrap Charge 30 Wireless charging support.

OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 is loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 1100nits brightness, HDR10+ support, 20:9 aspect ratio and 40 per cent Less Blue Light. The OnePlus 8 comes with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus 8 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a macro lens.

The OnePlus 8 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. the phone is backed by up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It comes with 4300mAh battery Wrap Charge 30T. It comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and it comes with Haptic Vibration 2.0.