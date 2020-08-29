Advertisement

OnePlus Watch reportedly in works, might launch with OnePlus 8T

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 29, 2020 10:42 am

Latest News

The brand is reportedly preparing to add a new smartwatch to its portfolio pretty soon.

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to enter the smartwatch segment. The brand is reportedly preparing to add a new smartwatch to its portfolio pretty soon. 

 

As per a report by TechRadar, the former OnePlus employee said that the company has been actively looking into a smartwatch for the last year. Meanwhile, a recent Infocomm Media Development Authority website has shown a listing of a smartwatch with model number W301GB. The listing further reveals that the upcoming smartwatch from OnePlus will be known as OnePlus Watch. 

 

With this, OnePlus is trying to create its own ecosystem. The company has already introduced its new range of Smart TVs in both premium and budget segment. The brand has also introduced its range of earbuds at different price points. So, bringing a smartwatch can be seen as the next logical step form the company. However, at the time of writing, there is no other details about the upcoming smartwatch from OnePlus, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.

 

Meanwhile, the company is also looking to launch a budget-centric smartphone soon. OnePlus will soon be launching a new entry-level device which will be dubbed as OnePlus Clover. The phone will reportedly feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC. It is expected to be priced somewhere around Rs 14,000 and it is likely to debut as the cheapest phone from the brand. And unlike the OnePlus Nord, the Clover is said to also launch in the US.

 

OnePlus Clover will have a 6.52 inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. In terms of memory, the device is said to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which will be expandable via a microSD card slot.

 

OnePlus tipped to launch a new phone under Rs 18,000 in India

OnePlus Nord users are facing Bluetooth connectivity issues

OnePlus Clover phone with triple cameras, 6,000mAh battery to launch soon

Latest News from OnePlus

Tags: OnePlus

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Huami Amazfit Neo Smartwatch: Things you should know

Amazon enters into fitness gadget market, introduces Halo app, Halo Band

LG PuriCare wearable air purifier announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord

Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord
Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A

Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A
Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut

Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut
Nokia 5.3 First Impression

Nokia 5.3 First Impression
Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51

Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51
We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash

We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies