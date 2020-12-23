Advertisement

OnePlus Watch arriving early next year, confirms CEO

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : December 23, 2020 11:27 am

Latest News

OnePlus CEO has confirmed that the OnePlus Smartwatch will be arriving early next year
Advertisement

OnePlus has ventured into a lot of other product categories such as audio products, power products and of course phones. Now, the company is looking forward to launch a new Watch that will run on WearOS by Google. 

 

The news was long back in the air when OnePlus confirmed the same during the launch of the OnePlus 8T and then again through a tweet from OnePlus India's official twitter account.

 

 

Now, another confirmation from OnePlus's CEO, Pete Lau, seems to confirm the timeline for the arrival of the watch. Pete has confirmed that the OnePlus Watch will be released early next year. It was also leaked back in late October that the Watch was delayed because of some major issues in software or mass production. 

 

This means that we won't have to wait long to witness the first smartwatch by OnePlus. It should be running on WearOS as during an interview with Input Mag, Lau said, "What we're trying to do is work with Google to try to improve the connectivity between the Wear OS ecosystem, Android TV, and Android smartphones to create this ability for better device interoperability across the ecosystems. This has been something looked at very positively from Google's side as well, so this is the direction that we're trying to develop, but we don't have more than we can share on that right now". 

 

The Smartwatch plans by the company date back till 2016 but were scrapped later on as OnePlus had a lot on its plate and it had to focus on the smartphone space. It seems OnePlus is now ready to venture into a new segment. 

OnePlus smartwatch teased

OnePlus Watch Delayed Once Again: Reports

OnePlus Report Card 2020: Hits and Misses

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Kingston launches three new USB Flash Drives in India

Saregama Carvaan Karaoke audio player launched at Rs 19,990 in India

Now Enjoy Blazing Fast 1GBPS Speed Over Wi-Fi With Airtel

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple
Report card 2020: Samsung

Report card 2020: Samsung
Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies