OnePlus Watch arriving early next year, confirms CEO

OnePlus CEO has confirmed that the OnePlus Smartwatch will be arriving early next year

OnePlus has ventured into a lot of other product categories such as audio products, power products and of course phones. Now, the company is looking forward to launch a new Watch that will run on WearOS by Google.

The news was long back in the air when OnePlus confirmed the same during the launch of the OnePlus 8T and then again through a tweet from OnePlus India's official twitter account.

Many of you said you wanted a watch, and as you might have heard over the weekend—we're making one, to be released early next year. Wishes do come true. https://t.co/H1Fqv9srXj — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) December 22, 2020

Now, another confirmation from OnePlus's CEO, Pete Lau, seems to confirm the timeline for the arrival of the watch. Pete has confirmed that the OnePlus Watch will be released early next year. It was also leaked back in late October that the Watch was delayed because of some major issues in software or mass production.

This means that we won't have to wait long to witness the first smartwatch by OnePlus. It should be running on WearOS as during an interview with Input Mag, Lau said, "What we're trying to do is work with Google to try to improve the connectivity between the Wear OS ecosystem, Android TV, and Android smartphones to create this ability for better device interoperability across the ecosystems. This has been something looked at very positively from Google's side as well, so this is the direction that we're trying to develop, but we don't have more than we can share on that right now".

The Smartwatch plans by the company date back till 2016 but were scrapped later on as OnePlus had a lot on its plate and it had to focus on the smartphone space. It seems OnePlus is now ready to venture into a new segment.