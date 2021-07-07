OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition launched in India

OnePlus launched its first smartwatch alongside OnePlus 9 series smartphones back in April this year. It also introduced the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition alongside. Now the company has announced the launch of Cobalt Edition in India.

Let’s look at the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition price in India, specs, and other details.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Edition Price

In India, the OnePlus new special edition smartwatch is priced at Rs 19,999. The watch will go on sale in India from July 16. It will be available via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores at 12 PM. Interested customers can pre-book the smartwatch on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App between July 7-10 for Rs 1,000.

Those who pre-book the watch will receive a notification on the availability of the watch via e-mail and the OnePlus Store App. However, they will need to complete the payment between 12 – 15 July 2021.

The watch is available with an instant discount of Rs 1000 using HDFC Bank Cards and EMI transactions. This is valid till 15 September. Additionally, users can also avail a 5% cashback on select American Express cards.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Edition Specifications

For specifications, the smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454×454 pixels screen resolution and 326 PPI pixel density. In addition, the Cobalt Edition comes with specially treated sapphire glass. There is also a Mohs rating of 9 for enhanced brightness and exceptional scratch resistance.

The OnePlus Watch features SpO2 monitoring, stress detection, breathing, rapid heart rate alerts, and sedentary reminders. The smartwatch houses a 402mAh battery that supports Warp Charging. The wearable offers a week’s battery life with 20 minutes of charge.

The watch comes with the ability to control your OnePlus TV. With this, you can control the volume or turn on/off the television as well. The watch comes with 4GB of onboard storage. Moreover, the smartwatch is IP68 and 5ATM rated for dust and water-resistance.