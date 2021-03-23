OnePlus 9 series launched along with OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch

OnePlus has finally launched the OnePlus 9 series in India along with region-exclusive OnePlus 9R. OnePlus also revealed the OnePlus Watch as well

OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus 9 series in India that includes three phones - OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9R. Along with the phones, the OnePlus Watch has also joined the event and it comes with a circular display. OnePlus also introduced gaming triggers that

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes in 3 colours including Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black. It is priced at Rs 64,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The OnePlus 9 also comes in 3 colours which includes Arctic Sky, Astral Black, and Winter Mist. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 49,999 while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999.

The OnePlus 9R is the cheapest of the three and is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 43,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone is offered in only two colour options, namely Carbon Black and Lake Blue. The pre-orders for the phone will start from early-April.

The OnePlus Watch is priced at Rs 16,999 and is currently being sold at an introductory price of Rs 14,999. The watch comes in Midnight black and Moonlight silver colour options. There's also a limited cobalt edition that will be released later.

OnePlus 9 Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and sports a 6.7-inch curved QHD+ (3216 × 1440 pixels) LTPO OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, touch response rate of 360Hz, HDR10+ certification, MEMC support, 10-bit colour depth along with 1300 nits of peak brightness. You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front. The SoC is paired with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. For the optics, there is a Hasselblad-tuned quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 f/1.8 main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel f/2.2 IMX766 ultra-wide angle camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto camera, and another 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The selfies are handled by a 16MP shooter.

The smartphone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 65W Warp charging support that will charge the battery from empty to full in 29 minutes. There's also support for 50W fast wireless charging that can charge the phone from 0% to 100% in under 45 minutes.

The OnePlus 9 Pro also gets an IP68 rating making it water and dust resistant. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS. There is a front facing stereo-speaker setup powered by Dolby Audio.

OnePlus 9 Specifications

OnePlus 9 on the other hand is having a flat front panel with an identical hole-punch camera cut-out on the top left corner as the 9 Pro. It features a smaller 6.55-inch Fluid OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ certification, 1100 nits of peak brightness and is powered by the same Snapdragon 888 SoC as the Pro variant. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on the front as well.

It is equipped with the same 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It sports a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel f/1.8 IMX689 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel f/2.2 IMX766 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP shooter. The cameras on the back are tuned by Hasselblad.

It is backed by a similar 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support and 15W fast wireless charging support. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 11, same as the 9 Pro. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS. There is a front facing stereo-speaker setup powered by Dolby Audio.

OnePlus 9R Specifications

The OnePlus 9R sports a 6.5-inch Flexible OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor also. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU, 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 9R features a quad-rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel IMX586 main sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera with 123 FoV, a 5MP macro lens as well as a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies. On the battery front, the phone packs a 4,500mAh that supports 65W Warp Charging.

The OnePlus 9R also features dual speakers that are Dolby Audio certified. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and NFC.

OnePlus Watch Specifications

The OnePlus Watch sports a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 326ppi, and is encased in a case of 46mm in size. The watch also features Warp Charge technology, providing a week's power in 20 minutes. The watch can last up to two weeks as per OnePlus. On heavy use, it can last you for a week. For features, the OnePlus Watch comes with a bunch of them including health and fitness related ones.

The watch comes with the ability to control your OnePlus TV as well where you can control the volume, or turn on/off the television as well. It features more than 110 sports modes. The watch comes with 4GB of onboard storage.

The watch comes with workout detection, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and stress tracking. There is an SpO2 sensor onboard for blood oxygen level measurement. Besides, the smartwatch is IP68 and 5ATM rated making it dust and water-resistant and one can also track their swimming performance as well.