OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge launching in India on Feb 17 alongside OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus has already confirmed to launch the Nord CE 2 5G in India on February 17. Now the company will also launch the OnePlus Y1S series alongside on the same day.

OnePlus will be launching OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge in India On February 17 at 7 PM. The all-new OnePlus TV Y1S Edge is set to be offered across the offline segment. On the other hand, the OnePlus TV Y1S will be available across our online channels. OnePlus has also started teasing some features of the upcoming smart TV on its Amazon India.

As per the company, the upcoming OnePlus TVs will offer a premium bezel-less design within their respective price segments. According to the company, the smart TV aims to deliver a more intelligent and seamlessly connected ecosystem experience to the users. It added that the new OnePlus smart TVs are targeted to bring an even more accessible connected ecosystem experience across different screen sizes at truly affordable price points.

OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge Leaks

As per an earlier leak, both the Y1S and Y1S Edge will be sold in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes.

The 32Y1S and 42Y1S models are expected to come with support for the HDR10+ display. Further, they will also come with Dolby Audio support. Besides, these upcoming smart TV models will run Android TV 11 with a custom skin on top.

In addition, the smart TVs will come with dual-band WiFi support. To recall, we saw only 2.4GHz WiFi on the previous TV Y series. The new TVs will also have 20W speakers.

As for the pricing, the upcoming OnePlus smart TVs under the Y1S series are expected to be priced at around Rs 25,000 in India. The base model with a 32-inch screen could be priced at around Rs 20,000. The 42-inch model could be priced at around Rs 25,000 in India.