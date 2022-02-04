OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge teased to launch in India soon

OnePlus has today announced that it will expand its OnePlus smart TV portfolio with the launch of two smart TV products, the OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. The new products will be unveiled to the users in an online launch event soon.

OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge

The all-new OnePlus TV Y1S Edge is set to be offered across the offline segment. On the other hand, the OnePlus TV Y1S will be available across our online channels. The company launched the OnePlus Y1 in the country back in May last year.

As per the company, the upcoming OnePlus TVs will offer a premium bezel-less design within their respective price segments.

OnePlus said that it aims to deliver a more intelligent and seamlessly connected ecosystem experience to the users. It added that the new OnePlus smart TVs are targeted to bring an even more accessible connected ecosystem experience across different screen sizes at truly affordable price points.

The brand currently offers three categories of smart TVs as part of its overall smart TV portfolio. This includes OnePlus TV Q Series, OnePlus TV U Series and the OnePlus TV Y Series. The OnePlus TV Q Series caters to the premium smart TV segment, offering high-end display and superior sound quality with top-notch design.

The OnePlus TV U Series offers an affordable premium range of smart TVs with superior visual and sound quality as well as the brand’s signature design experience at accessible price points.

And the OnePlus TV Y Series are designed to extend the brand’s connected ecosystem experience at highly affordable price points while offering a vast range of entertainment content and best-in-class hardware features within the respective price segment.

As per a recent leak, the the new OnePlus TVs will be officially launched in the Indian market this month. The TVs will go on sale online as well as offline channels.

As per earlier leaks, the 32Y1S and 42Y1S models are expected to come with support for HDR10+ display. Further, they will also come with Dolby Audio support. Besides, these upcoming smart TV models will run Android TV 11 with a custom skin on top.

In addition, the smart TVs will come with dual-band WiFi support. To recall, we saw only 2.4GHz WiFi on the previous TV Y series. They will also have 20W speakers.

As for the pricing, the upcoming OnePlus smart TVs under the Y1S series are expected to be priced at around Rs 25,000 in India. The base model with a 32-inch screen could be priced at around Rs 20,000. The 42-inch model could be priced around Rs 25,000 in India.