OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro launched in India for Rs 29,999

OnePlus has today launched the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro 4K smart TV in India. The new product is the company’s latest smart TV in the Y1S series. It comes with a 4K UHD screen, Android TV OS, Dolby Atmos speakers, and much more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the new TV’s specs, price, and availability.

Pricing Details

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is priced at Rs 29,999. It will be available from Amazon, OnePlus.in online, as well as OnePlus Experience Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, Jio Digital and other select offline partner stores. It will be available from April 11 for purchase.

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro Specifications

The TV features a bezel-less design with 43-inch LED display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The TV supports HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG formats.

The Smart TV also comes with a Gamma Engine that provides dynamic contrast, improved picture quality and more. In addition, with the MEMC technology, fast moving scenes are enhanced to offer smoother, realistic motion, says the company.’

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S Series launched in India: Price, Specs and more

Additionally, the TV packs MediaTek 9216 chipset with with 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The TV supports all popular OTT apps, including Netflix, Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube and others.

For software, the TV runs on Android TV 10 with OxygenPlay 2.0. The OxygenPlay 2.0 offers direct access to over 230 live channels. You get support for Google Play Store and Play Services along with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant.

In addition to this, the smart TV will also come with Dolby Audio support, in terms of audio. Further, the TV has a 24W speaker system. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 3x HDMI (HDMI1 support ARC), 2x USB, Optical, Ethernet.