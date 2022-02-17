OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S Series launched in India: Price, Specs and more

OnePlus has today launched OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone in India. Alongside, the company has also launched OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge smart TV models.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, a triple camera setup, 4500 battery with 65W fast charging and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the new product’s specs, price, and availability.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S Series price

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has been launched in India in two variants. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999. The 8GB + 128GB storage model comes at Rs 24,999.

The phone will be available for sale in India starting February 22 on Amazon. It comes in Bahama Blue and Grey Mirror colours.

OnePlus TV Y1S Edge is priced Rs 16,999 for the 32-inch version, while the 43-inch option will cost Rs 27,999.

The 32-inch and 43-inch OnePlus TV Y1S models are priced at Rs 16,499 and Rs 26,999. The Edge series will be available through offline retail stores while the Y1S series will be available through Amazon and OnePlus website starting February 21.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Specifications

The phone features a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection 5.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and a Mali G68 GPU. It has up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded via microSD (up to 1TB) card slot.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. This is coupled with a 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. In addition, for selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel front shooter.

As for software, the handset runs with Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top. It runs on a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC fast charging over USB Type-C. It includes an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. In addition, the phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS and NFC on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Lastly, the smartphone measures 160.6×73.2×7.8mm and weighs 173 grams.

OnePlus TV Y1S Series Features

OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge have been launched in 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes. The the smart TVs feature a bezel-less design. They feature a gamma engine, an AI-based real-time image optimisation engine that enhances colour and audio based on the content you’re watching.

OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge feature dual-band Wi-Fi support and offers “OnePlus Connectivity”. Using OnePlus Connect 2.0, the TV will offer integration with OnePlus devices including smartphone, wireless earbuds and wearables.

They pack MediaTek 9216 chipset with with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The TVs support all popular OTT apps, including Netflix, Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube and others.

They run on Android TV 11 with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) while gaming. In addition to this, the smart TVs will also come with Dolby Audio support, in terms of audio. Further, the Y1S has a 20W speaker setup, whereas the Edge model features a 24W speaker system.