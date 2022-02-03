OnePlus tipped to launch four new smart TVs in India this month

OnePlus is said to soon expand its TV lineup in India with the new OnePlus Y1S series. The company is said to launch four new smart TVs in India on 17 February.

OnePlus smart TVs India launch

As per a leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the new OnePlus TVs will be officially launched in the Indian market this month. Further, he also revealed that the TVs will go on sale online as well as offline channels.

In addition, it has been also revealed that two new Smart TV models, namely 32Y1S and 42Y1S, will be released on both online and offline channels. The other two TVs (model number not known) are made for offline sales only.

Exclusive : 😉

OnePlus launching 4 TVs on February 17, 2022 in India.



Offline & Online

– 32Y1S

– 42Y1S



Offline Only

2 TVs no info about model number as of now.#OnePlus #Oppo — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 2, 2022

As per earlier leaks, the 32Y1S and 42Y1S models are expected to come with support for HDR10+ display. Further, they will also come with Dolby Audio support. Besides, these upcoming smart TV models will run Android TV 11 with a custom skin on top.

In addition, the smart TVs will come with dual-band WiFi support. To recall, we saw only 2.4GHz WiFi on the previous TV Y series. They will also have 20W speakers.

As for the pricing, the upcoming OnePlus smart TVs under the Y1S series are expected to be priced at around Rs 25,000 in India. The base model with a 32-inch screen could be priced at around Rs 20,000. The 42-inch model could be priced around Rs 25,000 in India.

As of now, there is no official word on the launch timeline by OnePlus. We expect more details about the upcoming TVs to surface online in the coming days

The company had launched the OnePlus TV 40Y1 as part of the Y-series back in May of 2021 at Rs 21,999. The OnePlus TV 32Y1 and OnePlus TV 43Y1 models were launched in India at Rs 15,999 and Rs 26,999 respectively.