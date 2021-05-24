Advertisement

OnePlus TV 40Y1 launched in India at a special price of Rs 21,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 24, 2021 3:06 pm

OnePlus has launched a new variant under its Y series lineup of TV in India with a 40-inch FHD+ screen.
OnePlus has launched a new variant under its Y series lineup of TV in India. The new OnePlus TV 40Y1 is placed between the existing 32-inch and 43-inch models that are already available in the Indian market. 

 

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 comes with an introductory price of Rs 21,999 and it will go on sale via Flipkart from May 26th, 12 noon and on the OnePlus website from June 1st. The introductory price will be valid until May 29th. 

 

OnePlus is also providing a bunch of offers including a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,750 on SBI credit card and EMI transactions along with 5 percent unlimited cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank card users. On its own website, OnePlus is offering Rs 1,000 off with an SBI card and 5 percent cash back on select American Express cards. 

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 comes with a bezel-less design and a 40-inch display with FHD+ resolution, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, DCI-P3 colour gamut, noise reduction, dynamic contrast and anti-aliasing. It is powered by a 64-bit processor paired with 1GB RAM, and 8GB internal storage. 

 

The TVs also have in-built Chromecast support as well. The Smart TVs also come with a Gamma Engine that provides dynamic contrast, improved picture quality and more. In terms of audio, the Smart TV comes with 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio for an immersive sound experience. The TV runs on Android TV 9.0 Pie and it also features Oxygen Play along with Google Assistant.

 

For connectivity, you get 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x HDMI (one with ARC), 2 x USB 2.0 ports, video optical, ethernet, and RF. 

