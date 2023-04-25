OnePlus Pad India price revealed: Check offers, specs

After unveiling the product in February, OnePlus has officially revealed the price of its first tablet, the OnePlus Pad, in India. The OnePlus Pad comes packed with a Dimensity 9000 chipset under the hood and has a 144Hz refresh rate LCD display that produces a 2K resolution.

OnePlus Pad: Price in India, Offers

The OnePlus Pad will be available at a starting price of Rs 37,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and Rs 39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. These prices are identical to those that were leaked last week. The OnePlus Stylo (Stylus Pen) is priced at Rs 4,999 while the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard comes in at Rs 7,999.

The tablet will be available for pre-orders starting April 28 in a single Halo Green colour option. OnePlus is offering an ‘Xchange Bonus’ with the Pad if you exchange your old product and is also giving a No Cost EMI option. ICICI Bank card users can get an instant Rs 2,000 off on both full payment and EMI.

RCC linked device members can avail an additional Rs 2000 discount on purchase of the OnePlus Pad via the RCC benefit section on their OnePlus smartphone. This offer is valid from 25 April, 2023 for a limited period of time.

Buyers would also get a free Folio case worth Rs 1,499 on pre-orders on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Selected OnePlus Experience stores, Selected Reliance and Croma stores, preorders will start at 12:00 PM IST on 28th April.

OnePlus Pad: Specifications

The OnePlus Pad was unveiled back in February of this year and features an 11.61-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2800×2000 resolution (296 ppi), and 500 nits of typical brightness. The panel has a 7:5 screen ratio and an 88% screen-to-body ratio with 2.5D curved glass.

A MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC powers it along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The tablet features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. The quad-speaker setup offers an Omnibearing sound field where the speakers can switch between the left-right channels based on the tablet’s orientation.

As for software, it runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1. The device gets support for 5G cellular sharing with smartphones. The tablet has a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The device doesn’t support a fingerprint sensor but has face unlock support via the front-facing camera.

Also See: Check out the best smartphones with Stylus

It is backed by a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. It also supports a magnetic keyboard and a stylus which are sold separately. Connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB-C port for charging.