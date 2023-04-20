OnePlus Pad India price leaked

OnePlus unveiled its first tablet in India back in February of this year and since then, the company has been tight lipped about the availability and the pricing of the OnePlus Pad. However, now, a leak has apparently revealed the India price of the OnePlus Pad ahead of the official announcement.

As per MySmartPrice, Twitter user @ROBIN_AYN_ came across the listing of the OnePlus Pad on Flipkart which was removed soon after. Fortunately, the screenshots clicked by the user have revealed the price of the OnePlus Pad, as per which, the 8GB + 128GB variant could be priced at Rs 37,999. Whereas, the top-end 12GB + 256GB trim might retail at Rs 39,999. It will be sold in a single Halo Green colour option.

If its the correct price for the OnePlus Pad in India, then it could be undercutting Apple’s cheapest tablet in India, the iPad 10th Gen, and would also be priced cheaper than Samsung’s current cheapest flagship tablet, the Tab S8. With a Dimensity 9000 chip under the hood, the OnePlus Pad should easily be able to blaze through all tasks as it is a flagship chipset. However, only after testing the device we would be able to talk about real world usage.

OnePlus Pad Specifications

To recall the specs of the tablet, the OnePlus Pad sports an 11.61-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, 2800×2000 resolution (296 ppi), and 500nits brightness. The panel has a 7:5 screen ratio and an 88% screen-to-body ratio with a 2.5D curved glass.

It runs on Android 13 and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The tablet features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. The quad-speaker setup offers an Omnibearing sound field where the speakers can switch between the left-right channels based on the orientation of the tablet.

The OnePlus Pad features 5G cellular sharing with smartphones. The tablet comes with a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging support that is claimed to offer up to one month of standby. It also comes with a matching magnetic keyboard and a stylus in the retail box.