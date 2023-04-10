OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G: Top 5 Great Alternatives

OnePlus recently expanded its Nord lineup of smartphones in India with the launch of Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, which starts at Rs 19,999. The price range below Rs 25,000 is a lucrative one for the brands as it constitutes a major portion of the profit for them. So, what other alternatives are available in the same price segment as the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G that can offer you at least a similar value if not better? Let’s have a look.

iQOO Z7 5G

Priced at Rs 18,999 for the base variant, the iQOO Z7 5G gets a 6.38-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with a 2408 x 1080 pixel resolution. It has a teardrop notch at the centre. In addition, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate and 360Hz sampling rate.

The handset packs a Dimensity 920 chipset under the hood. The phone runs FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13 on the software side. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

There is a dual camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, this one has a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The iQOO phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The phone has connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo and USB Type-C.

Pros over Nord CE 3 Lite

AMOLED display

Higher touch sampling rate

Cons over Nord CE 3 Lite

Smaller battery & slower charging

Lower RAM in the base variant

Realme 10 Pro

Priced at Rs 18,999 for the base trim, the Realme 10 Pro sports a 6.7-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the smartphone equips a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, it comes with a 108MP Samsung HM6 primary camera alongside a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, NFC, GPS, USB-C port and Bluetooth 5.1.

If you look at it closely, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is basically a rebranded Realme 10 Pro with faster charging and an extra macro sensor. Apart from that, there are no major differences between the two and you get a similar value for thousand bucks less.

Pros over Nord CE 3 Lite

Identical specifications as Nord device

Lesser price with almost a similar value

Cons over Nord CE 3 Lite

Slower charging

Redmi Note 12 5G

Priced at Rs 17,999 for the base model, the Redmi Note 12 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, SGS Eye Care support, and a hole-punch at the front.

The phone packs a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. In addition, the device comes with a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel depth shooter. For the front, there is a 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi device runs on Android 12 with the MIUI 13 skin on top. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device has a mono speaker.

Pros over Nord CE 3 Lite

Brighter and better OLED display

IR Blaster

Cons over Nord CE 3 Lite

Slower charging

Older Android version

Less RAM in base variant

Moto G73 5G

Priced at Rs 18,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model, the Motorola smartphone sports a 6.5-inch LCD screen with an FHD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout and a thick chin at the bottom. It is powered by the Dimensity 930 processor with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

There’s a square-shaped camera module on the back, housing a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor paired with an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. Additionally, there is a 16MP f/2.4 front-facing selfie snapper. Further, the Moto G73 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Software-wise, the smartphone runs on Android 13 out of the box.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, 5G, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port. In addition, the device is equipped with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner is embedded in the power button while the phone is IP52 rated as well.

Pros over Nord CE 3 Lite

Better processor

Ultrawide-angle lens at the back

IP rating

Near-Stock Android experience for those who prefer a cleaner software UI

Cons over Nord CE 3 Lite

Slower charging

Poco X4 Pro

Coming at a price of Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB model, the Poco X4 Pro gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch at the front. Further, the display has a 4,500,000:1 contrast ratio and can reach a peak brightness level of 1,200 nits.

The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with 8GB of RAM. The Poco X4 Pro 5G also features Dynamic RAM expansion up to 11GB.

The Poco phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The device runs on Android 11 with the company’s MIUI 13 skin on top. Finally, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Pros over Nord CE 3 Lite

Ultrawide-angle lens at the back

Better and brighter AMOLED panel

Cons over Nord CE 3 Lite