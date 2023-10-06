OnePlus Pad Go launched in India: Specs, Price, Competition

OnePlus has launched the Pad Go tablet in India as a mid-range offering that comes with a MediaTek Helio series processor, an 8000mAh battery and more. It competes with tablets from Motorola, Samsung and Realme in the same price range. Here’s a look at what the new mid-range tablet from OnePlus has to offer.

OnePlus Pad Go: Price, Availability

The OnePlus Pad Go will go on open sale from October 20th and will be available for pre-order on Amazon, Flipkart, and at OnePlus Experience Stores starting October 12th at 12pm IST in a single Twin Mint colour. It can be availed in three variants, including:

8GB+128GB WiFi only – Rs 19,999

8GB+128GB LTE – Rs 21,999

8GB+256GB LTE – Rs 23,999

OnePlus Pad Go: Specifications

The OnePlus Pad Go sports an 11.35-inch IPS LCD display with a 2.4K Resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is also TUV Rheinland certified for low blue light emission and supports DC dimming as well. It has a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and supports 400 nits typical brightness.

The new OnePlus tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 Chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of USF 2.2 storage. It has a single camera on the back and at the front, both of which are 8MP sensors. For connectivity, users get Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB-C port.

The tablet supports face unlock for Biometrics but lacks a fingerprint sensor. An 8000mAh battery with 33W Fast charging support backs it. Lastly, it has an Omnibearing Sound Field with Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers.

OnePlus Pad Go: Competition

The OnePlus Pad Go mainly competes with the Redmi Pad and the Realme Pad 2 in India. Both of these tablets sport the same Processor under the OnePlus Pad Go hood – the MediaTek Helio G99. However, the Redmi Pad has a cheaper price tag, at Rs 17,999 for the top-end 6GB + 128GB model, while there are even lower models having a cheaper price.

Aside from the lower RAM and storage, the Redmi Pad has the same specifications as the OnePlus Pad Go. The Realme Pad 2, on the other hand, starts at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB trim. Both these models come with LTE. With a Rs 1,000 cheaper price tag, the Realme Pad 2 offers users a smoother 120Hz panel and a bigger 8340mAh battery, making it more valuable for money than the OnePlus Pad Go.