OnePlus Pad 5G specifications and price leaked

It was recently reported that OnePlus is working on to launch its first tablet in the market. Now ahead of the official launch, the specifications and pricing details of OnePlus Pad 5G have surfaced online.

Tipster Shadow Leak has listed the complete specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Pad. Let’s look at the OnePlus Pad specifications, features and other leaked details.

OnePlus Pad 5G Leaked Specs

As per the leak, the OnePlus Pad 5G will come with 12.4 inches OLED Full HD+ display. It will have a 13-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel secondary camera on the back. Thr tablet will com ewith an 8-megapixel front camera. It will run Android 12.

The tablet may pack Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. In addition, the OnePlus Pad 5G will be backed up by massive 10,900mAh battery with 45W rapid charging.

Additional features include a side-facing fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1 support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Further, the leak also reveals the price of the upcoming tablet. The OnePlus Pad 5G is said to be priced at 2,999 Yuan (approx. Rs 35,950) for the 6GB+128GB variant.

A recent leak says that the upcoming OnePlus tablet mass production has already started in several European and Eurasian countries. It means the company will soon launch the OnePlus Pad. A previous report also revealed that the OnePlus would launch a new tablet in the first half of 2022.

As of now, OnePlus hasn’t revealed any official information on the upcoming tablet. We advice our readers to take this leak with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in India on March 31. The OnePlus 10 Pro is arriving globally and in India on March 31. The event will take place digitally at 7:30 PM IST. Moreover, the brand confirmed that the device will have the same specifications as the China variant via a tweet that read, ”The specs are already out, what else is there to expect?”.