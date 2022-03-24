OnePlus first tablet in works, mass production started

OnePlus is now reportedly working on to launch its first tablet in the market. This comes after the sister companies of OnePlus, including Realme, Oppo, and Vivo recently launched their first tablets in the select markets.

According to earlier rumors, OnePlus first tablet will be called OnePlus Pad. Now tipster @Mukul Sharma has revealed some information about OnePlus’s first tablet on Twitter.

As per the new leak, the upcoming tablet mass production has already started in several European and Eurasian countries. It means the company will soon launch the OnePlus Pad. A previous report also revealed that the OnePlus would launch a new tablet in the first half of 2022.

As of now, OnePlus hasn’t revealed any official information on the upcoming tablet. But now since the device has started surfacing online, we expect more details to surface soon for this upcoming tablet. So, Stay Tuned to The Mobile Indian for more updates on this.

In related news, OnePlus 2022 smartphone lineup has been leaked online. OnePlus 10 Pro will debut this month, followed by OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in April, OnePlus Nord 2T in April End or Early May, OnePlus 10R in May, OnePlus Nord 3 (OnePlus Nord Pro) in July and lastly, the OnePlus 10 Ultra (OnePlus 10 Pro+) in late Q3 of 2022.

However, there should be more models incoming from the brand during this year and not only these six devices. Apart from that, the OnePlus 10 Pro which is the latest flagship from the company, is now being teased to launch soon in India. The company via its official India Twitter handle has teased the launch of the smartphone. The tweet comes with the caption “Someth10ng powerful is coming”, hinting towards the device.