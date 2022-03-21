OnePlus 10 Pro teased to launch in India: Here’s What to Expect

OnePlus had confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch by March-end in India earlier this month. Now, OnePlus India has started teasing a new product launch.

The company via its official India Twitter handle has teased the launch of a new smartphone. The tweet comes with the text “Someth10ng powerful is coming” but it does not reveal the name of the upcoming smartphone. Have a look at the tweet below:

Someth𝟙𝟘ng 𝕡𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣ful is coming❗️ pic.twitter.com/htoT6Ose9W — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 17, 2022

During the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 last month, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had said that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched in India and other global markets later this month.

A recent report revealed that the launch will either take place on March 22 or March 24. Though the company has not announced the exact timeline of the launch. The device debuted as a flagship in China with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood.

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to start at around Rs 60,000 in the country.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display. Furthermore, there’s 1300 nits of peak brightness, 20.1:9 aspect ratio, 92.7% screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an f/2.2 lens for ultra-wide photography, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3.3x optical zoom. In addition, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera at the front with an f/2.4 lens.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC charging and 50W AirVOOC fast wireless charging. The phone also supports reverse wireless charging. Further, it will run on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 outside China and ColorOS 12.1 in China.

Meanwhile, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are tipped to launch in India alongside OnePlus 10 Pro. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband earphones will come as the successor to Bullets Wireless Z earphones which were launched in April 2020.