OnePlus’ OxygenOS 14 launching later this month: What to expect?

OnePlus has been shipping its own take on Android called OxygenOS on its smartphones since the OnePlus One. Now, it is all set to introduce OxygenOS 14 for its devices later this month, according to an official confirmation from the brand. So here’s what you can expect from OnePlus’ OxygenOS 14 and it’s supported set of devices.

OxygenOS 14: Launch date

Announced via the OnePlus Community forums, OxygenOS 14 is all set to launch later this month, on September 25. The launch will take place on a global level, and it will also be one of the first operating systems released based on Android 14.

OxygenOS 14: Features

OnePlus has confirmed that OxygenOS 14 will pack what it calls as the ‘Trinity Engine’. While defining the proprietary platform, OnePlus said, “By achieving greater synergy between hardware and software, the Trinity Engine unleashes the full potential of our smartphones”.

The trinity engine is supposed to increase power consumption efficiency, and also result in better multi-tasking capability, and more “enduring fast and smooth experience”. Under the hood of the engine are six technologies, says OnePlus. These include CPU Vitalisation, RAM Vitalisation, ROM Vitalisation, HyperBoost, HyperTouch, and HyperRendering. These are combined for a better result in terms of multi-tasking, intensive mobile gaming, and long-term usage.

Apart from this, it is still unclear what other plans OnePlus has for OxygenOS 14. One can expect slight UI changes across the system, and some new features also. We should learn more about the update once OnePlus is ready to reveal it on September 25.

OxygenOS 14: Supported devices

OnePlus has already confirmed three of its devices that will receive OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 as it is running a closed beta of the update for these smartphones. These devices include the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R and the OnePlus Nord 3. It is expected that OnePlus will release the official stable OxygenOS 14 update for these devices before the end of this year.

Separately, OnePlus is also set to begin the closed beta for OxygenOS 14 for OnePlus 10 Pro soon. Aside from these devices, OnePlus 9 Series, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, and OnePlus Nord CE 3 should all receive the update on the basis of the company’s software update policy. OnePlus should also unveil the release schedule for the update on September 25.